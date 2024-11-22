Andy Reid delivered a very important injury update for the Chiefs before the game against the Carolina Panthers.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to bounce back against the Carolina Panthers on the road. The defending Super Bowl champions are no longer chasing an undefeated season after losing to the Buffalo Bills.

Although the Chiefs managed to survive in many close games, it wasn’t enough facing Josh Allen. Furthermore, injuries have been piling up with Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and, of course, Patrick Mahomes and his ankle.

The entire NFL will be watching closely as Mahomes, Kelce and other veterans lead the charge as big favorites to beat Bryce Young. However, there’s another worrying update for one of their stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

Andy Reid confirmed that Isiah Pacheco won’t play for the Chiefs against the Carolina Panthers. This was supposed to be the week scheduled for his return after a fractured fibula.

Advertisement

The head coach admitted that the star running back is ready to go but, after consultation with coaches and trainers, the decision was to give him more rest. The key factor to do that is a short week for the Chiefs as they’ll play the Raiders on Black Friday.

Advertisement