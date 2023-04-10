Atlanta Hawks will visit Miami Heat for the 2023 NBA Play-in tournament. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Miami Heat will receive Atlanta Hawks in what will be the 2023 NBA Play-in tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Play-in tournament begins and eight teams prepare for what will be the game that could take them to the postseason or leave them out of it. In this case, the teams that finished in 7th and 8th place in the Eastern Conference will play, and it will undoubtedly be a game of enormous intensity.

On the one hand there will be the Miami Heat, the main favorites to win the game and, therefore, be the 7th qualified for the Playoffs. They came very close to qualifying outright, but couldn't take 6th place away from the Brooklyn Nets. Their rivals will be the Atlanta Hawks, who finished with a 41-41 record and will look to surprise the Florida team.

When will Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Play-in tournament between Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida will take place this Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat

This 2023 NBA Play-in tournament game between Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat can be watched in the United States on: TNT.

