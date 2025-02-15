NHL News: Brad Marchand sends honest admission on his relationship with Sam Bennett on Team Canada

The Four Nations Face-Off is a special tournament because it brings together the NHL‘s top stars representing their countries. As for Team Canada, Brad Marchand is one of the most prominent players and talked about sharing the roster with a rival with whom he has had a tense relationship in the past, such as Sam Bennett.

Bennett is one of the star forwards for the Florida Panthers and had a controversial episode with Marchand in last postseason’s playoffs when he temporarily injured the Boston Bruins forward.

The Four Nations is a tournament where both players will have to put aside their differences in order to continue winning with Team Canada. For that reason, Marchand opened up about his relationship with Bennett, his linemate and regular rival during the season when the Panthers and Bruins square off.

Marchand made clear his relationship with Bennett

“He plays very hard. Very skilled. Great patience, and he just plays the game full 200 feet, so great asset to the team. Really looking forward to playing with him. I like the way we practiced together. He’s a competitor, seen it first hand. He comes up big in those moments,” Marchand said of Bennett in a Bruins video.

Marchand and Bennett’s rivalry

“We didn’t really get into it, I just said I’m not passing him the puck,” Marchand joked. “Stuff happens out there. Whatever happens out there during the season, you let it go. We’re all here for the same reason and fighting for the same goal. Those are things we can laugh about,” he explained.

The rivalry between the two Atlantic Division rivals has grown noticeably over the past two postseasons, especially in the last campaign. A hit by Bennett forced Boston’s captain to miss two games of the second-round series against Florida. But what happens on the ice stays on the ice.