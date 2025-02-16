Cale Makar breaks silence after missing loss vs USA, makes something clear to Sidney Crosby, rest of the team

Team Canada defenseman Cale Makar couldn’t hide his frustration after missing out on his national team’s biggest game in years, as the Maple Leaf hosted Team USA at Bell Centre during the second game of the NHL‘s Four Nations Face-Off. As Makar dealt with an illness, Jon Cooper and Sidney Crosby’s team fell 3-1 to the United States, and fans can’t help think if things would’ve been different with the star defender on the ice. While he can’t change the past, Makar has voiced a strong promise to his head coach and the rest of Team Canada.

The Canadian roster has been greatly affected on the defensive front. Alex Pietrangelo withdrew from the competition, Shea Theodore suffered a tournament-ending injury just nine minutes into the opening game, and now Makar has been feeling under the weather. Thomas Harley was the last-minute call up to fill in for the inactive Makar, but it wasn’t enough for Canada to hold off USA’s offensive firepower.

With Makar out of the lineup, the first power play unit suffered a crucial change at the point, with Josh Morrissey stepping in for Makar on the man-advantage. It was fruitless, though, as the power play was held scoreless, despite boasting an elite group, consisting of Crosby, McDavid, MacKinnon, and Reinhart.

Makar’s exit from the lineup affects the team in more ways than one, and everybody on the roster is well aware of it. The Colorado Avalanche star defenseman is a cornerstone of Team Canada—the loss to the neighbors south of the 49th parallel showcased that.

Cale Makar #8 of Team Canada skates the puck during the third period against Team Sweden in the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 12, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Ahead of a do-or-die matchup with Finland on Monday, Makar’s status is still doubtful, but the 26-year-old Calgarian has sent a bold promise to his teammates, included captain Sidney Crosby.

“I’m going to do everything I can to play tomorrow,” Makar stated, per Sportsnet Canada. “I’m just gonna make sure I feel right body—and everything wise.”

Honest admission after watching from afar

The hype surrounding Saturday night’s clash between Canada and the USA was immense, and the game certainly lived up to it. With the NHL hosting its first best-on-best international competition in nearly a decade, every player was eager to participate. After missing in on the action due to illness, Makar couldn’t help but feel frustrated.

“Incredibly hard [missing the game against USA]. Obviously grow up dreaming about that game, especially playing on Canadian soil,” Makar added. “Probably one of the toughest decisions I ever had to make, hoping I never have to do that again.“

Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada warms up prior to a game against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Makar was asked about his impression of the chaotic start to the game, where three fights broke out in less than 10 seconds of play. The defenseman offered a candid comment on the early drama.

“Very intense, both teams love their country so [they] want to be able to give them something to cheer for,” Makar stated, via Sportsnet. “So, very cool to watch.”

Safety’s first

While many fans hoped Makar would be on the ice with the Canadian players on Saturday, his health came first for Cooper and the coaching staff. After the game, Canada’s head coach gave a firm answer when asked if playing an ‘under-the-weather’ Makar was ever an option. “We’ll never put Cale in harm’s way,” Cooper said.

Nathan MacKinnon #29 of Team Canada is stopped by Connor Hellebuyck #37 of Team USA during the second period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Ahead of the pivotal duel against Finland, Makar’s availability remains unclear and will be a game-time decision. However, one of his teammates may be leaning toward having him on the ice, even if he’s not at 100 percent.

“He was pretty sick last game, too, and he didn’t look it,” teammate Nathan MacKinnon stated. “He’s so mentally tough that nothing phases that guy. He’s the best defenceman in the world, so him at 80 (per cent) is better than almost everybody anyway.”