NBA News: Stephen Curry admits he wants to play in the Warriors’ former home

Golden State Warriors now call Chase Center home, but the mystique of Oracle Arena—now known as Oakland Arena—remains unmatched. During the NBA All-Star Game, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant returned to their old stomping grounds, reminiscing about the championships won and the unforgettable moments shared in front of one of the league’s most passionate fanbases.

Curry even floated the idea of the Warriors playing a game at Oracle again in the future. “I absolutely love the idea of coming back to play a game here,” Curry said, per The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II. “It should be a regular-season game.”

Reflecting on his early years in the league, Curry recalled the energy of Oracle Arena long before the Warriors’ dynasty took shape. “We had a run where we created opportunities for memories to happen,” Curry said. “But anybody who came here before we won in 2015 could feel how unique this place was. It became more of a national, international arena because of the winning.”

“Hosting that many Finals and the whole deal. But it was always here. My rookie year, it was talked about differently than other arenas because it was just raw—you only came here for the game. There weren’t any bells and whistles.”

Kevin Durant #35, Draymond Green #23 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors react with Stephen Curry #30 against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Warriors’ greatest moments at Oracle Arena

Oracle Arena was the epicenter of Golden State’s dominance, serving as the backdrop for historic milestones that cemented the Warriors as one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

One of the most memorable moments came in the 2015 NBA Finals, when the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 to capture their first championship in 40 years. Led by Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors’ revolutionary style—built on elite shooting, ball movement, and relentless pace—ushered in a new era of basketball.

Oracle also witnessed the greatest regular season in NBA history, as the 2015-16 Warriors finished with a record-breaking 73-9 mark, surpassing the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls. That year, Curry became the first unanimous MVP in league history, dazzling crowds with his limitless shooting range and electrifying performances. Though their historic campaign ended in a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to Cleveland in the Finals, the season solidified Oracle Arena as the heartbeat of one of the most dominant teams in NBA history.

The dynasty reached its peak in 2017 and 2018, when Golden State secured back-to-back championships. With Kevin Durant in the fold, the Warriors became an unstoppable force, including a near-flawless 16-1 playoff run in 2017—the best postseason record in NBA history. The Warriors’ farewell to Oracle came in 2019, marking the end of an era as the team moved to Chase Center. However, the memories of their dominance at Oracle, fueled by an electrifying home crowd, remain a defining chapter in the franchise’s history.

