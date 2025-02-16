NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green thanks Jimmy Butler for his positive impact on the team

The Golden State Warriors have had an up-and-down NBA season, starting strong but struggling through a significant midseason slump. Now sitting at a 28-27 record, the team is fighting for playoff positioning. Amid their recent improvement, Draymond Green has credited Jimmy Butler for bringing new energy and belief to the squad.

Since acquiring Butler, the Warriors have gone 3-1, and Green spoke about the team’s renewed confidence heading into the final stretch of the regular season. “Shoutout to Jimmy Butler. He completely changed the belief of this team,” Green told Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“We started off the year great, and everybody believed. But when things don’t go right for long enough, that belief starts to fade— and it did.” Green emphasized Butler’s leadership and intensity as a key factor in the Warriors’ turnaround.

“Jimmy was like life support for us. He came in and injected a bunch of energy, a bunch of belief into this group,” Green continued. “Because of the leader that he is, because of the talent, the player that he is, because of the guy and the dog that he is—he’s someone we can all follow. That belief he’s brought back to the team, I’m sure you can see it watching. When I’m out there, it feels different.”

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center.

Draymond Green’s playoff mindset

With the NBA currently on its All-Star break, the Warriors sit 11th in the Western Conference standings. Green made it clear that, for Golden State, the postseason mentality starts now.

“It’s the playoffs for us coming out of the break. . .it’s a 27-game playoffs and then a grind to win 16,” Green said. “That’s the urgency I expect, that’s the urgency we will have.” With Stephen Curry and Butler leading the charge, the Warriors’ fight for a playoff spot—or at least a Play-In berth—will be one of the league’s biggest storylines in the final stretch of the season.