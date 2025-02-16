Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs could lose another Super Bowl champion to retirement besides Kelce

Travis Kelce may not be the only Kansas City Chiefs player contemplating retirement from the NFL after winning multiple Super Bowls with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

By Martín O’donnell

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs addresses the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
© Jonathan Bachman/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs addresses the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Kansas City Chiefs once again made it to the Super Bowl with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, but their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this year could change the outlook for the 2025 NFL season. Travis Kelce, for instance, is thinking about retiring this summer.

His situation remains a bit unclear, as Reid and the Chiefs reportedly want Kelce to postpone retirement but on one condition. It looks like the team no longer sees the veteran tight end as its primary weapon for the passing game, but a valuable role player instead.

Kelce hasn’t made a decision yet, but he may not be the only Chiefs player contemplating his future this offseason. Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports understands that long snapper James Winchester could also hang up his cleats soon.

Advertisement

James Winchester’s history with Reid, Mahomes, and Kelce in Kansas City

Just like Kelce, Winchester will turn 36 next season. The Oklahoma product, who has been in Kansas City since 2015, is only one of six players who celebrated all three Super Bowl titles the Chiefs won with Reid and Mahomes.

James Winchester #41 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch on February 08, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

James Winchester #41 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch on February 08, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Advertisement

He may not be as famous as Kelce, but his contribution all these years was also significant. Winchester, in fact, is tied with the tight end for the most playoff appearances on a Chiefs uniform with 25 postseason games played.

Travis Kelce&#039;s net worth: How much fortune does the Kansas City Chiefs star have?

see also

Travis Kelce's net worth: How much fortune does the Kansas City Chiefs star have?

Winchester anticipated that retirement would be on the table

While Kelce talked about considering retirement after Super Bowl LIX, Winchester discussed his future in the NFL before the loss to the Eagles, suggesting to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest that calling it a career would be on the table this summer.

Advertisement

Man, well, we’re rolling right now,” Winchester said. “And this is a special organization, a special team. Having the opportunity to play for Hall of Fame coaches, with future Hall of Famers, it’s unreal. I’ve had the opportunity to be with Travis (Kelce), Pat (Mahomes), Harrison (Butker), Chris (Jones), and these guys for a long time. I think it’s one of those things that you just evaluate after every season.”

Andy Reid&#039;s salary: Current contract and how much the Kansas City Chiefs head coach is paid

see also

Andy Reid's salary: Current contract and how much the Kansas City Chiefs head coach is paid

It’s uncertain whether Winchester is expecting a contract extension offer from the Chiefs, but his comments suggest that he’d still think about retiring after the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Advertisement

At my age, you sign one-year (contracts) every year, which falls in line with that, ‘Hey, evaluate it after every season and keep going.’ Feeling great now and still snapping, but we’ll decide that after the season,” Winchester added.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

ALSO READ

Travis Kelce admits Andy Reid is not the one to blame for Chiefs loss in Super Bowl
NFL

Travis Kelce admits Andy Reid is not the one to blame for Chiefs loss in Super Bowl

Juan Soto sends bold message to the rest of the league about Pete Alonso
MLB

Juan Soto sends bold message to the rest of the league about Pete Alonso

Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Paraguay U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship
Soccer

Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Paraguay U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

NFL icon Bill Belichick reveals how NBA legend Michael Jordan reacted to his arrival in North Carolina
College Football

NFL icon Bill Belichick reveals how NBA legend Michael Jordan reacted to his arrival in North Carolina

Better Collective Logo