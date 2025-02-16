The Kansas City Chiefs once again made it to the Super Bowl with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, but their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this year could change the outlook for the 2025 NFL season. Travis Kelce, for instance, is thinking about retiring this summer.

His situation remains a bit unclear, as Reid and the Chiefs reportedly want Kelce to postpone retirement but on one condition. It looks like the team no longer sees the veteran tight end as its primary weapon for the passing game, but a valuable role player instead.

Kelce hasn’t made a decision yet, but he may not be the only Chiefs player contemplating his future this offseason. Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports understands that long snapper James Winchester could also hang up his cleats soon.

James Winchester’s history with Reid, Mahomes, and Kelce in Kansas City

Just like Kelce, Winchester will turn 36 next season. The Oklahoma product, who has been in Kansas City since 2015, is only one of six players who celebrated all three Super Bowl titles the Chiefs won with Reid and Mahomes.

James Winchester #41 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch on February 08, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He may not be as famous as Kelce, but his contribution all these years was also significant. Winchester, in fact, is tied with the tight end for the most playoff appearances on a Chiefs uniform with 25 postseason games played.

Winchester anticipated that retirement would be on the table

While Kelce talked about considering retirement after Super Bowl LIX, Winchester discussed his future in the NFL before the loss to the Eagles, suggesting to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest that calling it a career would be on the table this summer.

“Man, well, we’re rolling right now,” Winchester said. “And this is a special organization, a special team. Having the opportunity to play for Hall of Fame coaches, with future Hall of Famers, it’s unreal. I’ve had the opportunity to be with Travis (Kelce), Pat (Mahomes), Harrison (Butker), Chris (Jones), and these guys for a long time. I think it’s one of those things that you just evaluate after every season.”

It’s uncertain whether Winchester is expecting a contract extension offer from the Chiefs, but his comments suggest that he’d still think about retiring after the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

“At my age, you sign one-year (contracts) every year, which falls in line with that, ‘Hey, evaluate it after every season and keep going.’ Feeling great now and still snapping, but we’ll decide that after the season,” Winchester added.