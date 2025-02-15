Boston Celtics legend Ray Allen names the greatest player of all time: “LeBron is a product of…”

Ray Allen, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, solidified his legacy with the Boston Celtics as a key member of their 2008 championship team. Known for his lightning-quick release and clutch shooting, Allen was an integral part of the legendary “Big Three” alongside Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, helping redefine the modern three-point era. When asked about the greatest player of all time, Allen was faced with the familiar debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Without hesitation, he chose Jordan.

“LeBron is a product of MJ, so a lot of what’s in LeBron—in his DNA—comes from Michael,” Allen said in 2011. “For anybody that says LeBron is the GOAT, they’re growing up in today’s era and believe what they believe based on how it feels and what he means to them, and that’s OK. But the way MJ affected the game, man, he had a stranglehold on the league and struck fear in everyone because he was an unstoppable player.”

Allen’s perspective carries weight, as he grew up watching Jordan dominate at his peak and later competed against LeBron throughout his own career. Having witnessed both eras firsthand, he still places Jordan above James.

Ray Allen’s basketball journey

Ray Allen’s path to NBA greatness began at the University of Connecticut, where he established himself as one of the nation’s top collegiate players. With his smooth shooting stroke, elite athleticism, and relentless work ethic, he earned the 1996 Big East Player of the Year award before being selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 1996 NBA Draft.

Ray Allen #20 of the Boston Celtics.

He was immediately traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he became the face of the franchise. Over seven seasons, Allen developed into an elite scorer, leading the Bucks to the 2001 Eastern Conference Finals alongside Glenn Robinson and Sam Cassell.

In 2003, Allen was traded to the Seattle SuperSonics, further cementing his reputation as one of the NBA’s premier sharpshooters. He averaged over 24 points per game in multiple seasons and shattered several three-point shooting records, showcasing his ability to score from anywhere on the court. However, his move to the Boston Celtics in 2007 defined his career. Teaming up with Pierce and Garnett, Allen played a pivotal role in leading Boston to an NBA championship in 2008, delivering clutch performances throughout the playoffs.

After five seasons in Boston, Allen made a controversial move to the Miami Heat in 2012, where he played a vital role in securing another championship. His most iconic moment came in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, when he hit one of the greatest shots in NBA history—a game-tying three-pointer that saved Miami’s season and forced a decisive Game 7. Allen retired as the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (a record later broken by Stephen Curry).