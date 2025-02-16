NBA News: Luka Doncic’s new teammate admits he’s grateful to have him on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers made headlines at this season’s trade deadline, pulling off one of the most significant trades in NBA history by acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis. The deal sparked a series of transactions, one of which involved rookie Dalton Knecht being sent to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams—only to return to the Lakers after Williams failed his physical.

Despite the whirlwind experience, Knecht is embracing his second chance with the Lakers and is eager to learn from his new superstar teammate. Speaking with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Knecht expressed his excitement about playing alongside Doncic.

“It’s strange. I’m one of the few people that’s ever been traded and then come back, so it’s been a crazy journey. I’m just glad to be back and be a part of the team. I get to learn from Luka now. I had AD, Bron, and now I’m with Luka and Bron. So, it’s crazy. I get to learn from a lot of greats,” Knecht said.

Dalton Knecht on facing LeBron in the All-Star Game

After winning the Rising Stars Challenge under coach Chris Mullin, Knecht and his Rising Stars squad earned the right to compete in the revamped All-Star Game against a team led by Shaquille O’Neal. The showdown will feature some of the NBA’s biggest names, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and James Harden, who are all part of Shaq’s “OG Team.”

For Knecht, the opportunity to play in the All-Star Game as a rookie is surreal. “Yeah, about to play my first All-Star Game—that’s crazy, as a rookie,” Knecht said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to try to go out there, put on a show, and make it competitive for sure. We’re going to try to get that win.“

Beyond the excitement, Knecht is also looking forward to facing his Lakers teammate LeBron James on the court. “It might be a lot of fun,” Knecht added. “Us young guys, we’re going to go out there and go against those guys. I’m playing against Bron, so I get to go against one of my teammates. It’ll be a lot of fun to go out there and try to make a statement.”