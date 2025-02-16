Travis Kelce admitted on his podcast New Heights that the blow of losing the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Eagles has undoubtedly been one of the most difficult moments of his career.

“The reality is going to suck here for quite a while. It’s just life, man. This sport can humble you so fast. It could give you so much praise. It can shoot you to the moon and it can bury you. It can absolutely bury you.”

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Andy Reid were seeking the brightest moment of the dynasty with a third consecutive championship, but they never had an answer against Philadelphia’s extraordinary defense.

Will Travis Kelce retire from football after another loss in the Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce said on New Heights that he will take the necessary time to decide if retirement is the best option. Although he still doesn’t know what will happen with his future, the star regretted not being able to lift the trophy with a team as resilient as the 2024 Chiefs.

“It’s the occupation we chose and not everything can go as planned sometimes even though we’ve been able to find a way over the past, however long, but especially this year and this team. We were known for finding a way and as much as I like to think we could have done things differently, man, it just didn’t feel like, at the end of it, it was meant to be. It is what it is.”

