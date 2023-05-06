Phoenix Suns will face Denver Nuggets for the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

After losing the first two games played at the Ball Arena, a quick reaction was expected from the Phoenix Suns, who on the other hand had the pressure to win or the series would go 3-0, a result that was almost impossible to reverse, especially against a rival as tough as the Nuggets.

The reaction came, and in the first game at the Footprint Center, the Suns made it 2-1, but they know that still won't be enough. Because if the Denver Nuggets win, it would be 3-1, a result that would also be very difficult to reverse.

When will Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona will take place this Sunday, May 7 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

