Shaquille O'Neal issues stern warning about Joel Embiid's NBA future after 76ers' loss to Knicks

Joel Embiid has faced mounting criticism for his underwhelming performances with the Philadelphia 76ers this season, and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has now weighed in with a blunt assessment of Embiid’s trajectory.

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2024-25 season with high expectations for Joel Embiid. Given his immense talent, it’s easy to see why. However, the team has fallen short of those expectations, and many have pointed to the 2023 NBA MVP as a key factor in their struggles. Now, Shaquille O’Neal has weighed in, delivering a stern warning to the 30-year-old center.

“Joel Embiid will never win a championship until he gets his mind and attitude right,” Shaquille O’Neal declared on Inside the NBA during halftime of the 76ers‘ 111-99 loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup’s first round. At that point, Embiid had delivered a dismal 0-for-3 shooting performance from the field, prompting O’Neal’s sharp critique.

O’Neal didn’t hold back, pointing to Embiid’s approach to the game as a key factor in the 76ers’ struggles. “In New York, it’s a tough team to play. But this was the fear I had for Joel Embiid. You announce arrogantly, ‘I’m not playing back-to-backs. I’m not injured, but I’m sore. I’ll come back when I want to come back,’” O’Neal said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Now, when you say things like that, you’re supposed to come back with extra energy. 0-3, I would have been 0-15. But you know what y’all would have said. ‘Hey, Shaq’s not playing well, but he’s playing aggressive,’” O’Neal explained. Then he added about Philadelphia: “The plan that they are having, it’s not working.”

Advertisement

Embiid’s struggles extended into the second half, as he finished the game with just 13 points and a dismal 18.2% shooting from the field. His poor production underscored the 76ers’ inability to keep pace with the Knicks, highlighting the need for a more impactful performance from their star player.

Advertisement

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after his team’s 118-115 loss against the New York Knicks in game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Shaq’s history of criticizing Embiid

This isn’t the first time Shaquille O’Neal has been critical of the 76ers star. Earlier this season, O’Neal called out Embiid on The BIG Podcast after Joel expressed reluctance to play back-to-back games. Shaq referenced those comments again, reinforcing his concerns about Embiid’s commitment and focus.

see also NBA News: Sixers star Joel Embiid makes something clear to the Cavaliers after season debut

Teammates stand by Embiid

Despite his struggles and the criticism he’s received, Embiid still has the backing of his teammates. Paul George, one of the 76ers’ key contributors, expressed confidence in Embiid’s ability to bounce back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He is the piece. He is The Process. I think he just finds his way, as he should.” George said in an interview with The New York Times. “We’re here to kind of keep things going afloat until he gets back to himself.”

George also dismissed the notion that Embiid is under pressure to do more. “I don’t think there’s pressure for him to do anything extra. He’ll find his rhythm as the games go on, as we learn how to play off of him and play around him. I’ve seen it in practice, so I know he’s not too far off,” he added, showing unwavering support for the Sixers’ star.