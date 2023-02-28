Milwaukee Bucks will face Orlando Magic for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Orlando Magic will visit Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The locals, Milwaukee Bucks, have had a truly impressive winning streak: no less than 14 consecutive victories. That has allowed them to overcome the Boston Celtics and finally after several weeks they have been able to obtain the leadership. However, they know that a loss could take away that precious place.

That's why they need to continue their winning streak and for that they must beat the Orlando Magic, a team that seems destined to be out of the postseason once again. This is also not completely clear since with a balance of 26-36, they are not that far from the 28-32 of the Washington Wizards, last qualified for Play-in. It will be interesting to see if the Magic resign themselves to tanking or try to go for 10th place.

When will Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks be played at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin this Wednesday, March 1 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSFL.

