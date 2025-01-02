Lionel Messi loses key teammate as Inter Miami star reportedly joins South American giants

For the 2025 Major League Soccer season, Inter Miami face the challenge of building on last year’s performance and solidifying their status as one of the top teams in the country. To achieve this, head coach Javier Mascherano and the club’s management understand that enhancing the roster is crucial, and they are actively seeking new talent to complement Lionel Messi. However, not all changes are in the club’s favor, as some key players are opting to continue their careers elsewhere.

According to TyC Sports, Matias Rojas is set to leave Inter Miami and join Argentine giants River Plate. The Paraguayan attacking midfielder, who will become a free agent, departs the club just eight months after his arrival in MLS.

While Rojas never fully established himself as a consistent starter during the 2024 season, he made notable contributions in his time with the Herons. The midfielder appeared in 20 games across MLS and the Leagues Cup, scoring 9 goals. His most significant strike came in the decisive match against Atlanta United in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

With the recent sale of Diego Gomez to Brighton & Hove Albion, Inter Miami lost a key player on the left side of the attack. Rojas appeared to be a strong candidate to fill that void, but with his move to River Plate, coach Mascherano will now need to identify a new option for that role.

Forward Matias Rojas #7 of Inter Miami looks on at the Inter Miami CF v Toronto FC: Round of 32 – Leagues Cup 2024 game.

A wave of departures in Miami

Matias Rojas is the latest in a series of player exits from Inter Miami in recent weeks. Among the notable departures is Diego Gomez, along with Leonardo Campana, who has joined the New England Revolution. Additionally, goalkeeper Cole Jensen, defenders Franco Negri, Sergii Kryvtsov, and Nicolas Freire, midfielder Lawson Sunderland, and winger Felipe Valencia have also left the club.

Reports suggest that midfielder Julian Gressel could be the next to depart. The German midfielder played a key role during the 2024 season, but Inter Miami are reportedly considering moving him to free up salary cap space in pursuit of signing Neymar. Bringing the Brazilian superstar back together with Lionel Messi is a dream for the Herons, but it will require some sacrifices.

Inter Miami’s new addition

Amid this period of significant roster turnover, Inter Miami have added just one new player for the 2025 season so far. Winger Fafa Picault joined as a free agent after his stint with the Vancouver Whitecaps and was officially introduced this week.

“I’m deeply honored to join an ambitious club like Inter Miami CF,” said Picault, who plays for the Haiti national team. “Representing this badge and playing for the incredible fan base this organization has built locally, nationally, and internationally is a dream come true,” he told the club’s official website.

