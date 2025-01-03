NBA News: Schroder struggled to adjust to Warriors’ system and playing alongside Curry￼

Golden State Warriors are navigating a period of growth, striving to rediscover the playing style that once defined their dominance in the NBA. A key step in this process was the acquisition of Dennis Schroder, whose role is aimed at easing the playmaking burden on Stephen Curry, enabling the sharpshooter to move more freely off the ball. Schroder, however, has acknowledged the challenges of adapting to the Warriors’ unique system.

“Hitting the post and then doing split action, slipping out, and then the second guy coming off screens,” Schroder explained via Anthony Slater on X. “I want to shoot a lot of threes. This year I’ve been shooting a lot of threes, but in my career, I always tried to go to the basket. That’s probably the biggest adjustment. Playing fast, getting it out on the break, or after a rebound, pushing it for (Jonathan) Kuminga or Steph and running without the ball or running with the ball. Those two things, I think, are the biggest things.”

Since joining the Warriors, Schroder has averaged just 9.9 points per game—a noticeable drop from the 18.4 points he averaged with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded. His shooting percentages have also taken a hit, with 32.5% from the field and 26.3% from beyond the arc. Transitioning from a primary scorer to a tertiary role is no small feat, and Schroder’s adjustment reflects the challenges of learning a fast-paced system that emphasizes ball movement and off-ball action.

Despite his offensive struggles, Schroder has brought defensive intensity to a team already known for its strong defensive core, including players like Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. His explosiveness on defense adds value, complementing the Warriors’ efforts to balance their offensive firepower with a robust defensive approach.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball Western Conference semifinal game 6 at Crypto.com Arena, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

More importantly, Schroder’s presence has allowed Curry greater freedom to operate off the ball—a hallmark of the Warriors’ most successful eras. With Schroder managing the tempo and initiating plays, Curry can exploit gaps in the defense more effectively, making him an even greater threat.

A work in progress

The Warriors’ experiment with Schroder is still unfolding, and the team understands that success will take time. Schroder’s ability to integrate into the system will play a pivotal role in shaping both his individual impact and the team’s overall trajectory in a competitive Western Conference.

Schroder and the Warriors share a common mission: to redefine their identity and re-establish themselves as serious contenders. If they can fully utilize Schroder’s skills while maximizing Curry’s potential and solidifying their defense, the team may be on the verge of another memorable season.