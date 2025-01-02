Detroit legend Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan's biggest rival, names the best NBA player of all time

During the 1980s and early 1990s, the Detroit Pistons earned the nickname “Bad Boys” due to their aggressive and physical style of play. This fierce competitiveness led to great success, including back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990, but also sparked an unforgettable rivalry with the Chicago Bulls. At the heart of the Pistons’ success was Isiah Thomas, their biggest star and Michael Jordan‘s fiercest rival.

After retiring in 1994, Thomas has frequently shared his views on who should be considered the greatest player in NBA history. Surprisingly, his opinion has evolved over time. “When you say ‘the greatest of all time,’ I started with Michael (Jordan),” he acknowledged in an interview with SQUADawkins.

During their rivalry, the Pistons eliminated the Bulls from the Eastern Conference Playoffs three years in a row, and in two of those seasons, they went on to win the NBA title. However, in 1991, Chicago reversed the tide, beating Detroit in the Eastern Conference Finals — a crucial step on their journey to their first championship. “I remember looking directly in his eyes, and it was like, ‘Whatever you do, whatever you say, we’re gonna beat you,’” Thomas recalled of those intense matchups.

However, Isiah admitted that his perspective on the GOAT debate shifted after his playing career ended. “Then I retired and started saying, ‘OK, let me get something to back up my opinion,’” he said. His research led him to consider the achievements of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. “I said, ‘Wait a minute, time out. Nobody ever did anything like what Kareem did. High school, college, all-time scoring leader, activist — all of that.’”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands on court with LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers after James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Thomas’ final pick in the GOAT debate

After revisiting his views on Jordan and Abdul-Jabbar, Thomas made another surprising shift. “Then LeBron (James) comes along and now he’s broken Kareem’s record,” Thomas said. “He’s at the top of almost every statistic, and what amazes me the most is that he surpassed Magic Johnson’s assists, who I consider the best point guard in history.”

Isiah emphasized LeBron’s versatility and impact on the game: “There has never been a player capable of dominating so many aspects of the game as he does. The numbers don’t lie, and neither do the feelings he conveys as the leader of his teams. So for me, there is no doubt that he is the best in history.”

Thomas’ rivalry with Michael Jordan

The rivalry between Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan extended far beyond the heated matchups between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls. Their contentious relationship has often been cited as the primary reason why Thomas was left off the legendary 1992 ‘Dream Team,’ which represented the United States at the Barcelona Olympics. While numerous accounts have surfaced about what transpired, the full truth remains elusive.

When reflecting on Jordan’s career, Thomas offered a candid and critical perspective, noting that MJ wasn’t always the dominant force he is often remembered as today. “Michael Jordan in the ’80s — he never won. He never beat Larry Bird,” Thomas said in an interview with ESPN. “You show Michael Jordan going between his legs one time in his highlights against Larry Bird, and that was the game he got 63. But if my memory serves me correct, they got swept — not lost, they got swept.”

Thomas elaborated further: “Michael Jordan didn’t beat Larry Bird. He never beat Magic (Johnson) or Kareem.” Drawing a sharp contrast between their careers, he concluded, “Truth be told, I beat Magic and Kareem, and I beat Larry Bird and his Celtics. Michael Jordan never beat those teams.”