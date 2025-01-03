NFL News: Aaron Rodgers' Jets in talks with former Super Bowl champion for head coach job

Aaron Rodgers is embroiled in rumors about his continuity with the New York Jets, who have had a rough season following the departures of head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. The Green Team is tasked with rebuilding the organization for the 2025 NFL season, and they are already in talks with a former Super Bowl champion to take over as head coach.

In the past few hours, news has surfaced that the Jets have interviewed former ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for their general manager vacancy. It is not yet known what will happen with Rodgers’ future, but the New York franchise’s search is moving at a minute-by-minute pace for two key positions.

For the head coach position, as NFL insider Adam Schefter related on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Rodgers’ Jets met with former Super Bowl champion Ron Rivera to complete an interview as a strong candidate for the job Saleh left midseason.

Rivera’s most recent experience as a coach was with the Washington Commanders from 2020-2023, where he recorded a 26-40-1 mark. The two-time NFL Coach of the Year also had a nearly decade-long cycle at the helm of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2019.

When did Rivera win the Super Bowl?

Rivera was crowned Super Bowl XX champion when he was a player for the Chicago Bears, who defeated the New England Patriots in 1985 in New Orleans. As head coach, he led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 of the 2015 season, but his team was defeated by the Denver Broncos. That year, Rivera was named coach of the year.

Rivera’s career as head coach

Rivera began his journey off the field when he became defensive quality control coach for the Bears in 1997. Two years later, he moved to the Philadelphia Eagles to become linebackers coach under Andy Reid, the current head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to his outstanding stint with the Panthers, Rivera also returned to Chicago to become defensive coordinator, a position he also held with the San Diego Padres.

The Jets will also interview Mike Vrabel for the head coach job

As reported by TheAthletic.com, Mike Vrabel is the latest candidate to be interviewed for the Jets head coach job. The former Tennessee Titans head coach terminated his contract as a consultant to the Cleveland Browns this week and is available as a possible name to take the reins of the New York team.