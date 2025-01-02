Carson Wentz will have a new opportunity to prove that he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL when the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Denver Broncos. In his hands could lie the future of other teams like the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Have fun. I want to play well, have success out there and ultimately, more than anything, get a win. That’s the goal. Obviously, we know the circumstances and we know kind of where we’re at and the reason I’m playing and not Pat. But, I still go out there and expect to win. I’m going to prepare to go out there, win and have a good performance with this offense. We’re preparing for that.”

On the road to a third consecutive Super Bowl for the Chiefs, it cannot be ruled out that Wentz could be a key factor if Patrick Mahomes faces any issues. That happened with Nick Foles in the 2017 season when Wentz got injured with the Eagles.

Who is the Chiefs backup quarterback?

Wentz will have a huge responsibility replacing Patrick Mahomes. The star has dealt with significant ankle issues throughout the season, and in the playoffs, Carson needs to be ready for any emergency.

“Pat at times he’s taking some big hits and there’s been a couple this year that I’m like: ‘Is this it?’ Without a doubt, you have to be ready to go and be on your toes. Stay locked in with the game plan. It’s been different, but I control what I can control. I think it will be tremendous just getting reps. Preseason is helpful, but is limited. This will be helpful if I’m needed down the stretch in the playoffs.”

“It’s obviously been different, but I’ve stayed locked in and I’ve stayed ready. I’ve prepared every week. Kind of had the same routine since I’ve been in the NFL. Taking some things from Pat and working with him. Going against our defense definitely does help me stay sharp.”

What happens if the Chiefs lose to the Broncos?

If the Chiefs lose to the Broncos in Week 18, the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals will automatically be eliminated. Carson Wentz fully understands this scenario and recalls when Andy Dalton helped the Bills in 2017 and received many donations for his foundation as thousands of fans wanted to express their gratitude.

“I’ve had a charity for about ten years. So, anybody can go and donate (laughs). We’ll see what happens. I do recall that (Andy Dalton helping Bills). It was funny to see. Without a doubt, we have the AO1 foundation. I take it day by day. I’m confident in myself and my abilities. What I’ve done in the past, it’s in the past. I’m confident that I can play at a high level. I’m still the same guy. You learn to not take these opportunities for granted.”