The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals in a key game for their Super Bowl aspirations. Although winning the AFC North seems impossible, seeding presents two very different scenarios.

If the Steelers win, they will most likely secure the No. 5 seed and visit the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. After that, the path would lead them to face the Kansas City Chiefs, who would have nearly 25 days of rest and, perhaps, some rust.

However, a loss to Cincinnati would force Pittsburgh to play the Baltimore Ravens on the road right away. While any opponent is tough in the NFL, Houston would seem like a more manageable rival for Russell Wilson in the first round.

Who got injured with the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed that three players have been ruled out for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals: Roman Wilson (hamstring), Cole Holcomb (knee) and Logan Lee (calf).

Wilson’s case is the most notable, as in recent days the rookie seemed almost ready to contribute with his speed to the entire group of wide receivers. It’s a significant blow to the depth of the depth chart.

Donte Jackson is questionable, but the big news is that the Steelers will finally have Justin Fields available following his abdominal injury, and Jaylen Warren has also recovered from his rib issues.