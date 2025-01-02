Patrick Mahomes has been quite underrated during the 2024 NFL season. The star quarterback has led the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive 15-1 record, and yet he is not in the conversation about who is the league’s most valuable player.

Although many experts consider his numbers to be modest, Mahomes has 3928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Furthermore, he has achieved all of this while dealing with numerous injuries and losing key receivers like Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice.

Now, just days before Mahomes begins the playoff battle for a third consecutive Super Bowl, a controversial decision could give him the ultimate boost to once again silence all the doubters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did Patrick Mahomes make the Pro Bowl?

For the first time in his career as a starter, Patrick Mahomes has not been selected to represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl. The quarterbacks who earned the distinction are Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

In another very interesting detail that could provide extra motivation for the Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens are the team with the most players selected to the Pro Bowl (9), despite not having even secured the AFC North title.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes star teammate with injury after win over Steelers

What Chiefs players made the Pro Bowl?

Five players from the Kansas City Chiefs were named to the 2025 Pro Bowl: Travis Kelce, Creed Humphrey, Chris Jones, Trey Smith and Joe Thuney. An additional eight team members were chosen as alternates.