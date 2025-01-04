NFL News: First report on Zay Flowers’ injury released ahead of Ravens' Wild Card game

Zay Flowers unfortunately suffered a knee injury during the game against the Cleveland Browns, which the Baltimore Ravens won 35-10. It was a tough blow for the team and its fans, but with the latest report, things may become a bit clearer regarding his status for the Wild Card game.

According to Jordan Schultz, Flowers reportedly suffered a knee sprain, leaving him in a week-to-week status, at least based on the initial tests. Notably, Lamar Jackson, who set a historic record during the game, admitted he felt bad when he saw his teammate go down.

Head coach John Harbaugh also addressed the situation, saying that Flowers is expected to undergo an MRI the following day to get a better understanding of the injury. Harbaugh offered a bit of “good news,” noting there is a chance Flowers could still play in the Wild Card game.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 04: Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens lays on the field after an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Developing story…