NFL News: First report on Zay Flowers’ injury released ahead of Ravens' Wild Card game

The news on Zay Flowers' injury isn’t entirely bad, but it’s not great either. The Ravens could be in serious trouble if he’s unable to play in the playoff game.

Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
By Richard Tovar

Zay Flowers unfortunately suffered a knee injury during the game against the Cleveland Browns, which the Baltimore Ravens won 35-10. It was a tough blow for the team and its fans, but with the latest report, things may become a bit clearer regarding his status for the Wild Card game.

According to Jordan Schultz, Flowers reportedly suffered a knee sprain, leaving him in a week-to-week status, at least based on the initial tests. Notably, Lamar Jackson, who set a historic record during the game, admitted he felt bad when he saw his teammate go down.

Head coach John Harbaugh also addressed the situation, saying that Flowers is expected to undergo an MRI the following day to get a better understanding of the injury. Harbaugh offered a bit of “good news,” noting there is a chance Flowers could still play in the Wild Card game.

Developing story…

