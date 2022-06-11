Despite confessing his full admiration for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard and also actor Anthony Edwards has pointed out the reason why there is no way the NBA title can slip away from the Boston Celtics.

Stephen Curry's value and status as one of the biggest stars in the NBA today is unquestionable. Simply put, since his consolidation as a star, he has led the Golden State Warriors to live their best era as a franchise, however, his talent has limits that could avoid him and his team to defeat Boston Celtics, and his colleague Anthony Edwards has pointed them out.

Prior to the Curry era, the Golden State Warriors boasted 3 NBA championships in 63 years of history, including their two identity changes (Philadelphia and San Francisco Warriors). However, after drafting the Ohio native in the first round of the 2009 Draft, everything changed.

And while it took a while for the University of Charlotte native's magic to emerge, once it did, he lit up the Golden State Warriors like never before. For proof, there are the three NBA championships won from 2015 to date, in addition to the six conference championships, and five divisional championships.

Anthony Edwards' prediction for the NBA Finals

In an interview with Collider, which was recorded before the NBA title series began, the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard and Hustle actor previewed that the Boston Celtics would be an insurmountable obstacle for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for one powerful reason.

"I mean I love Golden State. I think they’re gonna win, but the Celtics got so much–like they got Jaylen Brown, they got Jayson Tatum, they got Al Horf. If Al Horford plays how he’s been playing, I don’t think the Warriors got a chance", stated Edwards.

So far, the Atlanta, Georgia native's prediction is neither close nor far from being fulfilled, as the series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors is tied at two, with the Celtics having won only Games 1 and 3, with Jayson Tatum's performance still not matching the expectations of him.