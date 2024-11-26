NBA News: Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on second straight loss for the Warriors

Following their second consecutive loss, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry got honest about the team's recent performance in the last few NBA regular season games.

The Golden State Warriors fell for the second consecutive game in the NBA regular season, and once again, the issue seems to be the same: consistency. After a tough loss to the Brooklyn Nets—who are finding their rhythm—the Warriors’ star, Stephen Curry, spoke candidly about the team’s struggles over the past two games.

Despite Curry’s stellar performance, his teammates failed to match his level of play. Outside of Moses Moody, who posted 15 points in just 16 minutes, other key players, including Draymond Green, were underwhelming. Green finished with only 6 points, while rookie Podziemski also had difficulty against the Nets’ defense, scoring just 7 points.

After the game, Curry was honest with the media about what went wrong. “We have to find our composure when teams start hitting shots,” he said. “This is the league, you know? There’s talent everywhere. You’ve got to expect runs, and at home, you should be able to right the ship a little quicker.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curry continued, acknowledging the team’s inability to close out the game: “It was the opposite of what happened in San Antonio, but it’s the same dynamic. We had a big lead, they made a run in the fourth quarter, and momentum started to shift. We didn’t have an answer—whether it was getting enough stops or organizing our offense to get good shots. It’s a tough feeling when you think you’ve done enough to separate yourself, only to watch the game slip away.”

Advertisement

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Curry calls for better organization

One of the key issues Curry identified in the loss to the Nets was a lack of organization. Although the Warriors held a solid lead in the third quarter, they faltered in the final minutes. The Nets capitalized, scoring 41 points in the fourth quarter—the most of any team in a single quarter of the game.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors' Stephen Curry makes something clear to fans after loss to Spurs

“We’ve had some bright spots early in the season,” Curry said. “These last two games have definitely left a sour taste, but we’ve given ourselves a little cushion with a renewed mindset on how we’re trying to create offense—no matter who’s on the floor. We’re still playing 12 guys, so we have to adjust, no matter who’s in the rotation.”

Warriors’ early success unravels in the fourth quarter

The Warriors started strong against the Nets, leading 30-34 after the first quarter. In the second period, they extended their advantage to 9 points, but by the third quarter, the Nets had chipped away, cutting the deficit by 5. In the final quarter, however, Curry and his teammates ran out of steam, ultimately falling 128-120.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Statistically, the Warriors posted solid numbers, converting 45 of 96 field goals and hitting 19 of 46 three-pointers. They also made 11 of 17 free throws, grabbed 43 rebounds, dished out 32 assists, and committed 13 turnovers. Despite leading in several of these categories, the Nets were more effective in field goal and three-point shooting, ultimately securing the victory in the NBA regular season.