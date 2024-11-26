MLB Rumors: GMs expect action-packed winter meetings as Juan Soto's free agency heats up

As Juan Soto's free agency intensifies, MLB teams are gearing up for a busy offseason. With big moves on the horizon, GMs are expecting a more aggressive and competitive winter meeting.

The MLB offseason has been relatively quiet so far, but signs are pointing to a shift in momentum. Rumors and speculation surrounding the future of top free agent Juan Soto are quickly heating up, signaling a busy winter ahead.

Without question, the most prominent name in this offseason’s market is Juan Soto. The young Dominican outfielder, known for his exceptional talent and youth, has attracted the attention of several major MLB teams.

While Soto’s future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: his eventual signing will be one of the biggest events of the offseason. Baseball fans are eagerly awaiting to see where one of the game’s brightest young stars will land.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s not going to be like a year ago when the winter meetings were an embarrassment,” said one prominent agent, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “Nothing happened… This year is different. Everyone is much more aggressive, or at least they’re acting like it.”

Advertisement

uan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees waits to congratulate Aaron Judge #99 after Judge hit a two-run home run during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Top contenders in the MLB race for Juan Soto

Multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring Soto’s services, but only a few are truly in contention for his signature:

Advertisement

New York Mets: With an owner eager to invest and a clear need for a power hitter, the Mets are widely considered the favorites. New York Yankees: The Mets’ archrivals are also eyeing Soto, but their payroll could limit their ability to make a competitive offer. Toronto Blue Jays: With a young and talented roster, the Blue Jays are looking to take the next step, and Soto would be a perfect fit for their plans. Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox have also been linked as a potential destination, but financial constraints could pose a challenge in acquiring Soto.

see also MLB News: Red Sox icon David Ortiz drops major hint about Juan Soto's free agency future

What’s next for Soto?

In the coming weeks, expect more moves to unfold in the free-agent market. With the winter meetings just around the corner, teams will ramp up their negotiations, and several major signings in the MLB are likely to be announced.

Advertisement