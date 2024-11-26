Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: GMs expect action-packed winter meetings as Juan Soto's free agency heats up

As Juan Soto's free agency intensifies, MLB teams are gearing up for a busy offseason. With big moves on the horizon, GMs are expecting a more aggressive and competitive winter meeting.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees hits a single during the fourth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Photo by Elsa/Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees hits a single during the fourth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

The MLB offseason has been relatively quiet so far, but signs are pointing to a shift in momentum. Rumors and speculation surrounding the future of top free agent Juan Soto are quickly heating up, signaling a busy winter ahead.

Without question, the most prominent name in this offseason’s market is Juan Soto. The young Dominican outfielder, known for his exceptional talent and youth, has attracted the attention of several major MLB teams.

While Soto’s future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: his eventual signing will be one of the biggest events of the offseason. Baseball fans are eagerly awaiting to see where one of the game’s brightest young stars will land.

Advertisement

“It’s not going to be like a year ago when the winter meetings were an embarrassment,” said one prominent agent, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “Nothing happened… This year is different. Everyone is much more aggressive, or at least they’re acting like it.”

Advertisement
uan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees waits to congratulate Aaron Judge #99 after Judge hit a two-run home run during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

uan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees waits to congratulate Aaron Judge #99 after Judge hit a two-run home run during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Top contenders in the MLB race for Juan Soto

Multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring Soto’s services, but only a few are truly in contention for his signature:

Advertisement
  1. New York Mets: With an owner eager to invest and a clear need for a power hitter, the Mets are widely considered the favorites.
  2. New York Yankees: The Mets’ archrivals are also eyeing Soto, but their payroll could limit their ability to make a competitive offer.
  3. Toronto Blue Jays: With a young and talented roster, the Blue Jays are looking to take the next step, and Soto would be a perfect fit for their plans.
  4. Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox have also been linked as a potential destination, but financial constraints could pose a challenge in acquiring Soto.
MLB News: Red Sox icon David Ortiz drops major hint about Juan Soto&#039;s free agency future

see also

MLB News: Red Sox icon David Ortiz drops major hint about Juan Soto's free agency future

What’s next for Soto?

In the coming weeks, expect more moves to unfold in the free-agent market. With the winter meetings just around the corner, teams will ramp up their negotiations, and several major signings in the MLB are likely to be announced.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes expected to recover key Chiefs weapon for Black Friday Game vs Raiders
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes expected to recover key Chiefs weapon for Black Friday Game vs Raiders

NFL News: Jim Harbaugh's key Chargers player responds to Justin Herbert's strong self-criticism
NFL

NFL News: Jim Harbaugh's key Chargers player responds to Justin Herbert's strong self-criticism

UFC President delivers strong warning to Jake Paul on possibility of Canelo Alvarez fight
Boxing

UFC President delivers strong warning to Jake Paul on possibility of Canelo Alvarez fight

NBA News: Mavericks star Kyrie Irving silences Atlanta Hawks fans after 'Earth is round' chants
NBA

NBA News: Mavericks star Kyrie Irving silences Atlanta Hawks fans after 'Earth is round' chants

Better Collective Logo