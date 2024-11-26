NFL News: Jim Harbaugh's key Chargers player responds to Justin Herbert's strong self-criticism

A key player for head coach Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers responded to quarterback Justin Herbert's self-criticism following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Chargers‘ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football left a bad feeling for head coach Jim Harbaugh‘s team, which saw its four-game winning streak come to an end. One key Chargers player responded directly to quarterback Justin Herbert‘s self-criticism following the Week 12 game of the 2024 NFL season.

“I could have had better ball placement with better ball drops,” Herbert said after last weekend’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers quarterback’s performance was not dominant in the game and he finished the game without a touchdown.

In response to Herbert‘s words, the key player to answer was none other than wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who recorded no receptions in Monday night’s loss to the Ravens. In his second season with the Los Angeles franchise, the 23-year-old weapon has a lot to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnston’s reaction to Herbert’s self-criticism

“It’s up to me to make the plays when the passes present themselves. I take my role and learn. Obviously, I want to make the receptions back, but I can’t. So there’s nothing I can do but learn from it. I know I have to get better,” Johnston responded in an interview with the Associated Press.

Advertisement

Quentin Johnston #1 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after an interception during a game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Herbert and Johnston disconnect in loss to Ravens

It is the first time this season that Johnston has finished a match without a reception. At the same time, it’s the second game Herbert has gone without a touchdown in the league so far. The disconnect between the two players was on full display Monday night. Five of the quarterback’s passes went Johnston’s way on Monday night, with no catches.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Ravens' Lamar Jackson's teammate sends strong message to Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Jim Harbaugh sent a message to his brother John, Ravens head coach

Losing 30-23 at home was bad news for Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers head coach sent a key message after the game and also remembered his brother John, whom he faced for the third time. “I congratulated him on the win and then told him, ‘I love you’,” said Jim about John.