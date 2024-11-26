UFC President delivers strong warning to Jake Paul on possibility of Canelo Alvarez fight

The controversy continues to grow over a potential matchup between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez, and the UFC President has weighed in on the fight.

UFC President Dana White has shared his blunt opinion on the possibility of Jake Paul defeating Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match. In a recent interview, White was clear about how he believes the fight would play out for the YouTuber.

For some, Jake Paul has built his boxing career by generating controversy and attracting the attention of big names like Mike Tyson and Canelo Alvarez. However, White views these efforts as a misguided attempt to elevate his status.

While White acknowledges Paul’s ability to attract fans, he remains highly critical of the YouTuber’s recent victories over fellow influencers and former MMA fighters. According to White, Paul is simply out of his depth when facing elite boxers like Canelo Alvarez.

“Canelo is still the man,” White said during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast. “He goes out there, puts in the work, and continues to dominate at the highest level. Jake Paul fighting him? It wouldn’t last more than 30 seconds.”

Jake Paul in action against Mike Tyson fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Is a Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez fight even possible?

White made it clear that a fight between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez is far from realistic: “Canelo fights real guys,” White explained. “He keeps his credibility intact and still makes millions per fight. He doesn’t need Jake Paul, and honestly, Jake should stick to what he’s doing. There’s no shame in that, but stepping up to someone like Canelo is pure delusion.”

Reality vs. Fantasy

White went even further by comparing Paul’s ambition to an impossible dream. “Jake calling out Canelo is like someone dreaming of winning a gold medal without ever training,” White joked. “It’s entertaining to think about, but it’s not grounded in reality.”

Canelo Alvarez: Too big a challenge for Jake Paul

For now, it seems Jake Paul may want to reconsider his challenges. Canelo Alvarez isn’t just a big name, he’s a pound-for-pound legend. White insists that anyone not ready for boxing’s highest level, like Jake Paul, would quickly be overwhelmed by Canelo.

