Atlanta Hawks will face Brooklyn Nets at the State Farm Arena today, April 2. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021/2022 NBA regular season in the US today

Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the State Farm Arena today, April 2 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The end of the regular season is coming and the teams that will go to the Playoffs, those that will go to the Play-in and those that will have to wait for the next season to be able to play again are already being defined. The Eastern Conference, this year somewhat more competitive than the West, is very close and at this point a defeat could hurt a lot since there is not much room for error.

At the bottom of the Play-in positions are three teams with the same win/loss balance: 40-37. Two of them are precisely these teams. With the Knicks and Wizards out of contention for 10th place, all that remains is to define the final Play-in positions and it will be important to finish as high as possible to avoid having to play more than one game to qualify for the Playoffs.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Live stream in the US: FuboTV

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets will play today, April 2 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the State Farm Arena will be the third between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were victories for Nets on November 3 and on December 10 by 117-108 and 113-105, respectively.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets to be played today, April 2, at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Brooklyn Nets will win this game tightly. Right now, they're favored by 3 points, while the game total is set at 241.5 points.

If you are in New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, PointsBet offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $2000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

PointsBet Handicap Nets -3. Total o/u 241.5

* Odds by PointsBet