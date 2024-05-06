Lionel Messi put on a show in Inter Miami's win over the New York Red Bulls and even FIFA president Gianni Infantino had something to say about it.

Lionel Messi stole the show in Inter Miami‘s 6-2 win against the New York Red Bulls, recording a goal and an impressive five assists on Matchday 12 of the 2024 MLS regular season.

That outstanding performance gave a lot to talk about within the soccer community and even FIFA president Gianni Infantino reacted to it. “Fantastic, phenomenal,” he said during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix (0:21).

This is not the first time the governing body’s chairman heaps praise on the 8x Ballon d’Or winner, who received the FIFA World Cup trophy from Infantino‘s hands after leading Argentina to victory at Qatar 2022.

Infantino wants Messi to play three more World Cups

Not long ago, Infantino was asked whether he believed Messi would play in the 2026 World Cup to be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With humor, the FIFA president doubled down and said he would love to see Leo in the next three World Cups.

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

“I want Messi in the next World Cup, the one that follows [Morocco, Portugal and Spain] and the one in 2034 [Saudi Arabia] as well. As long as he wants,” Infantino told DSports in December 2023.

Messi, 36, is not sure whether he’ll take part in the 2026 event as he fulfilled his lifelong dream in 2022. By 2034, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star will be 47 years old.

Messi makes MLS TOTW again

Messi’s five-assist performance last time out saw him make the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12 of the 2024 MLS regular season. This is the fifth time in a row he makes the cut and seventh overall this term so far.

With Inter Miami trailing 1-0 as Dante Vanzeir put New York in front after 30′, Messi played the second half with a chip on his shoulder. Shortly after setting up Matias Rojas for the equalizer, he put the Herons in front at Chase Stadium.

It didn’t take long for Leo to provide another assist for Rojas to make the hosts lead 3-1, but he wasn’t satisfied with that and provided three more assists, all of them to Luis Suarez.

The Argentine superstar now leads Major League Soccer both in goals (10 – tied with Suarez) and assists (12). Messi comes from winning MLS Player of the Month for the first time in April, and he’s already on pace to challenge for the May prize.