The New York Knicks will face off against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals. Dive into the essential details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, all conveniently accessible here.

The series between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers commenced as anticipated, with a tightly contested game that ultimately favored the home team, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series. Now, the New York team seeks a victory to establish a commanding 2-0 advantage.

However, they are well aware that it won’t come easily. The Indiana Pacers understand the significance of avoiding a 2-0 deficit, as it would be challenging to overturn. Before the series shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, they are determined to even the score at 1-1. Consequently, Game 2 promises to be intensely competitive, with neither team willing to fall behind.

When will the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will be played this Wednesday, May 8 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Semifinals game between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, True TV.