Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis reflected on the team's season and weighed in on what needs to be done to come back stronger next year.

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t repeat what they did last year and were knocked out from the 2024 NBA playoffs in the first round. The team now has plenty of questions to answer, but Anthony Davis believes the front office should try and keep this roster next season.

“It’s all about continuity,” Davis said, via Lakers Nation. “And like I said, a lot of our guys were out of the lineup. Rui [Hachimura] missed games, Gabe missed a lot of games, Vando missed a ton of games, C-Wood.“

Injuries did affect the purple and gold throughout the regular season as they had to settle with a Play-In spot that eventually forced the Lakers to play reigning champs and #2 seed Denver Nuggets too early in the postseason.

But even when healthy, the Lakers seemed to lack talent around AD and LeBron James to compete against the top contenders. Either way, Davis disagrees as he feels this Lakers team only needs time to finally go the distance.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis celebrate after a game.

“I think we found something towards the end of the season with that lineup, and obviously, there’s some guys in the locker room who have decisions to make. But I think the way you continue to compete for championships is kind of keeping the core. I learned that just from being in New Orleans. I don’t even know how many teammates I had, and it’s tough,” Davis said.

Lakers with plenty of questions ahead of 2024-25 NBA season

The Lakers have already made a big decision shortly after the playoff exit by firing head coach Darvin Ham. The next thing they need to do is find a new man for the job, but there will be other situations to take care of.

Besides the coaching search, the biggest question in LA has to do with LeBron’s future. With a player option for next season, James seems to be considering all his possibilities before the June 29 deadline.

Thr roster could see more changes this offseason, with D’Angelo Russell running out of contract and his future looking uncertain as his level declined in the playoffs. We’ll have to wait and see whether the front office listens to Davis and runs it back or if a major shakeup is on the horizon.