The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is already taking shape. Unfortunately, a legendary team has missed the chance of becoming the 27th squad to qualify to the tournament.

A new Club World Cup will arrive in 2025. FIFA has decided to increase the number of teams competing for the title, creating a tournament more akin to the nations’ World Cup.

A total of 32 teams will compete to determine the best. FIFA made the decision to change the format to enhance competitiveness, with only a few spots left to fill before the clubs traveling to the United States next year are determined.

River Plate misses big chance of qualifying to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

River Plate missed a huge opportunity to become the fourth CONMEBOL team to qualify for the 2025 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine squad had a prime chance to do so but will have to wait longer for their ticket.

In the 2024 Copa Libertadores, River Plate faced Nacional on Matchday 4 in Group H. The Millonarios needed a win to secure their ticket to the Round of 16 and a spot in the upcoming Club World Cup, but they fell short.

River Plate came agonizingly close to their goal. The Argentine club was leading 2-0 at the 77th minute, but Nacional equalized within a minute, spoiling the party for their rivals.

Ignacio Fernández of River Plate

However, it appears to be only a matter of time before River Plate qualifies for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. A win by the white and red club against Libertad on Tuesday, combined with a draw or defeat for Nacional against Deportivo Tachira, would secure their passage to the tournament.

Which teams have already qualified to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

As mentioned earlier, River Plate failed to become the 27th club qualified for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. They had an opportunity to do so on Tuesday, but as of today, here is the list of teams that have already secured their ticket to the international tournament.

AFC

Al-Hilal

Urawa Red Diamonds

Ulsan HD

TBD

CAF

Al Ahly

Wydad Casablanca

Esperance de Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns

CONCACAF

Monterrey

Seattle Sounders

León

TBD

CONMEBOL

Palmeiras

Flamengo

Fluminense

TBD

TBD

TBD

OFC

Auckland City

UEFA

Chelsea

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Inter Milan

Porto

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Red Bull Salzburg

CONCACAF (Host)

TBD