Real Madrid will clash with Bayern in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Delve into the crucial details of this highly anticipated showdown, including venue specifics, comprehensive information on television broadcasts, and the array of available live streaming options in your country.
[Watch Madrid vs Bayern live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
Real Madrid enters the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals with an enviable position after securing the La Liga title. Naturally, they now have their sights set on the elusive double crown. However, they are mindful that the road ahead won’t be without challenges.
The “Merengues” must remain cautious of Bayern Munich‘s prowess, despite their opponents enduring a less than stellar season. German team’s primary objective is the Champions League, and after a hard-fought 2-2 draw at home, they comprehend the importance of delivering an exceptional performance to secure a place in the final.
Real Madrid vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (May 9)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 9)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (May 9)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 9)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 9)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Fox Sports Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, Servus TV
India: SonyLIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, Virgin TV Go, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 1
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, TVI, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, TVI Player
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+, Movistar Plus+
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, CBS, Univision NOW, Univision