Real Madrid face Bayern in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Real Madrid will clash with Bayern in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Delve into the crucial details of this highly anticipated showdown, including venue specifics, comprehensive information on television broadcasts, and the array of available live streaming options in your country.

Real Madrid enters the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals with an enviable position after securing the La Liga title. Naturally, they now have their sights set on the elusive double crown. However, they are mindful that the road ahead won’t be without challenges.

The “Merengues” must remain cautious of Bayern Munich‘s prowess, despite their opponents enduring a less than stellar season. German team’s primary objective is the Champions League, and after a hard-fought 2-2 draw at home, they comprehend the importance of delivering an exceptional performance to secure a place in the final.

Real Madrid vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 9)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 9)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (May 9)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 9)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 9)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Konrad Laimer of Bayern Munich and Rodrygo of Real Madrid – IMAGO / Sven Simon

Real Madrid vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, Servus TV

India: SonyLIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, Virgin TV Go, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, TVI, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, TVI Player

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, CBS, Univision NOW, Univision