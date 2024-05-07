Kylian Mbappe's wait for a UEFA Champions League success as PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 semifinals. Find out how many European victories Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo boasted at the Frenchman's age.

Paris Saint-Germain have once again fallen short in their quest for a coveted UEFA Champions League title, which means Kylian Mbappe has yet to join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of winners.

This time, it was Borussia Dortmund who upset PSG in a hard-fought semifinal tie with a 2-0 aggregate score. This wasn’t the closest Mbappe came from lifting the trophy, but it did look like a great opportunity to end his drought.

At 25 years old (he turns 26 in December), Mbappe is still waiting for an elusive Champions League success. At his age, both Messi and Ronaldo already knew what celebrating a continental triumph was like.

Lionel Messi’s Champions Leagues at Mbappe’s age

Lionel Messi already boasted three UEFA Champions League medals at Mbappe’s age. Though the Argentine star didn’t play in the 2006 final, he was a member of Barcelona’s first team by then so that title is part of his résumé. Then, he went on two help Barca win three more trophies, two of them before turning 25.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

2006 – 18 years old

2009 – 21 years old

2011 – 23 years old

2015 – 27 years old

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions Leagues at Mbappe’s age

Unlike Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo had to wait a bit longer to show off multiple Champions Leagues on his cabinet. However, he already had one medal at Mbappe’s age, as the Portuguese helped Manchester United win the 2008 title at 23.