Kevin Durant suffers the uncertainty of not knowing if his desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets will be fulfilled but at least he could have the certainty that he will not go to Boston after the statements of the team's president.

The maze that has become the desired departure of Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets would have one less knot to untangle thanks to the Boston Celtics, a team that would be moving away from the orbit of KD for the next NBA season.

While the story of Durant's possible departure from the Nets has been full of rumors rather than certainties, the Celtics were one of the teams that were tipped to be the destination of the two-time NBA champion shooting guard.

This is where Boston team president Brad Stevens appears to make it clear that the franchise is much closer to extending its relationship with Jaylen Brown, one of its stars, than looking for Kevin Durant as a new star.

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown in, Kevin Durant out

The rumors of this NBA offseason indicated that Boston would be willing to offer Jaylen Brown to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant. Something that undoubtedly could destabilize the interior of the team, since Brown is, along with Jayson Tatum, the driving force of the franchise. However, Brad Stevens, president of the Celtics, broke this story in half.

"He is a huge core piece of what we’re doing and has been for six years now. We’re excited to hopefully put our best foot forward to have him here for a long time,”, Stevens told NBC Sports' Chris Forsberg, according to Clutch Points.

This not being a rumor could be taken much more seriously. The Boston Celtics are relying on the talent of their two cornerstones, Tatum and Brown, to finally break the tie they have with the Los Angeles Lakers as the winningest franchises in league history in the upcoming NBA season.