NBA News: Jamal Murray makes major admission on Nuggets losing to Knicks

After a strong victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets suffered a setback against the New York Knicks. Following the loss, Murray provided some insight into what went wrong during the NBA regular-season matchup.

One of the biggest challenges NBA teams face throughout the season is maintaining consistency. For the Denver Nuggets, their victory over the Lakers last Saturday was impressive, but they were quickly brought back down to Earth by the New York Knicks on Monday night. Despite the presence of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets found themselves second-guessing their performance after a tough loss in New York.

The stats tell part of the story. Jokic, who has been dominant all season, wasn’t able to showcase the full extent of his talent. Meanwhile, Peyton Watson had an off night. But credit where it’s due: the Knicks played a more complete game, with OG Anunoby leading the way. The New York star poured in 40 points, pushing the Knicks to a hard-fought win.

Despite the loss, Murray was upfront about what went wrong. In his postgame comments, he shed light on the Nuggets’ mindset heading into the game and admitted their collective focus wasn’t where it needed to be. “It’s a long season,” Murray said. “Guys have lives outside of basketball. We just beat LA in LA. We’ve got some guys who live in LA, so they stayed in LA… That’s what happens when you don’t have focus.”

Murray continued, acknowledging the lack of energy and effort: “It’s a tough one to watch back, or even accept, but it was expected if that’s the kind of energy the whole team brings to start a game. If we don’t respond, that’s what happens. We’ve been on the other side of it. I’ve been on the other side of it. And tonight, we took the wrong end.”

Nuggets’ performance against the Knicks

Looking at the numbers, the Nuggets just didn’t execute the way they have in other games. From the opening quarter, the Knicks held the advantage, winning every period, including the final quarter by a single point. They played as a cohesive unit, bouncing back after a tough loss to the Jazz.

The disparity in shooting percentages tells much of the story. The Knicks shot 60% from the field, compared to just 44% for the Nuggets. From beyond the arc, New York was even more efficient, hitting 52% of their three-pointers, while Denver struggled with just 33.3%.

In terms of totals, the Knicks finished 56-of-92 from the field, 19-of-36 from three-point range, and 14-of-16 from the free-throw line. On the other hand, the Nuggets were 41-of-92 from the field, 11-of-33 from deep, and 25-of-27 at the free-throw line. While Denver was slightly more efficient from the charity stripe, it was their shooting from the field and beyond the arc that ultimately cost them.

What’s next for the Denver Nuggets?

With the inconsistency that often comes with an 82-game season, the Nuggets will need to quickly regroup and refocus. They’ll have to hit the road and leave Los Angeles behind, where distractions can sometimes derail their momentum. The true test will be how they bounce back in the next few games as they look to find their rhythm once again in the NBA regular season.

Nuggets next five matches:

vs. Utah Jazz – November 27 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Los Angeles Clippers – December 1 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Golden State Warriors – December 3 – NBA Cup

vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – December 5 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Washington Wizards – December 7 – NBA Regular Season