The Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets, will be the place where this Saturday, April 23, the local and Boston Celtics play Game 3 of this playoff series.

In what is one of the most even series of this first round of the Playoffs, the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets are preparing to play Game 3 in these 2022 Playoffs. It will undoubtedly be a closely contested game, where the stars of both teams could score the difference if they have a good night, especially Tatum and Durant, the determining players.

So far, one of the two most intense games in the first round of the Playoffs (the other was Game 3 between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers) was played precisely by these two rivals: it was the opening game played at the TD Garden, where in the last play, the local won by 115-114. The second was less intense, but just as vibrant, so we can expect an emotionally charged Game 4.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The 2-0 series forces the Brooklyn Nets to get their first win and they have a very good chance of doing so when they play Game 3 at home. The first two duels were of enormous parity and intensity, so it is feasible that this will be repeated in this third match.

Despite the little difference between the teams (and the fact that the first one could have been won by either of them) it is clear that the Celtics have shown to have a "plus" (which may have been local) that helped them win the first two games. The Nets will have to show a better version and play very focused to be able to play Game 4 without worrying about having to reverse a 3-0.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

