Damian Lillard has spent his entire NBA career in a small market. He was a part of the Portland Trail Blazers organization for over a decade, despite the fans’ desire to wach him someplace else.

As you may know by now, the multi-time All-Star has finally joined another team, putting together the strongest squad in the Eastern Conference next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, as excited as Milwaukee Bucks fans might be for his arrival, some of them might remember that just last year, he seemingly threw shade at their hometown.

Damian Lillard Once Bashed Milwaukee

“People going to Oklahoma City, like… no offense, people going to Milwaukee, know what I mean?” he told Draymond Green. “Portland ain’t what people think, otherwise, I wouldn’t have been living here this long.”

Well, it’s funny how life can come at you fast, especially in this line of work. The internet never forgets, and it was just a matter of time before these comments resurfaced.

At the end of the day, Lillard has always been true to his fans, and all that matters is that he leaves everything on the court. It might be a little colder than Miami, but he has a better chance to win a ring there.