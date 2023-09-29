The Milwaukee Bucks are officially the biggest powerhouse in the Eastern Conference right now. With Damian Lillard’s arrival, they’re poised to compete for another NBA championship.

Of course, losing Jrue Holiday was a big blow for the team. He was a beloved and respected figure inside of the locker room, not to mention his defensive ability and leadership.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, that’s why the Bucks kept Giannis Antetokounmpo in the blue about this trade, as they didn’t want him to feel guilty if he voted in favor of trading Holiday.

Bucks Didn’t Consult With Giannis Over Lillard Trade

“He [Giannis] literally played no role,” Wojnarowski said. “In fact, John Horst, Milwaukee’s GM, he did not bring this trade idea or sign-off on it to Giannis Antetokounmpo because Jrue Holiday was involved; he did not want to put that on Giannis Antetokounmpo and have that on his conscience.”

Giannis and Holiday had grown close, and he admitted that watching him go was bittersweet. That’s especially tough if you consider the fact that he said he wanted to retire as a Buck less than 24 hours before being traded.

But that’s just the nature of this often ruthless bussines. No one is safe whenever a superstar becomes available, and teams need to make sacrifices and take risks to get better.