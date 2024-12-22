The Milwaukee Bucks continue their impressive run in the NBA regular season. After clinching the inaugural NBA Cup with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Doc Rivers has successfully carried the team’s momentum into league play. Following their win against the Washington Wizards, Rivers took the opportunity to deliver a message to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver during his postgame remarks.

Despite missing key players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks’ victory over the Wizards showcased the depth of their roster. Bobby Portis Jr. delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 34 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 8 assists. Khris Middleton also made a significant impact, contributing 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists.

However, Rivers voiced concerns to the NBA executives, including Silver, during the postgame press conference about the grueling schedule his team faced. The Bucks played the NBA Cup final on Tuesday, followed by a matchup with the Cavaliers on Friday, and then the Wizards on Saturday. “To be honest, I don’t know if we’ve fully recovered yet. It just takes a lot out of the players,” Rivers said. “I think after the Cup, the first game should probably be on Sunday.”

Rivers further elaborated on the challenges of the condensed schedule, referencing past struggles from other teams. “Last year, the Lakers struggled after it. Indiana struggled after it. It just takes a lot,” Rivers added. While the Bucks rebounded well with the win against the Wizards, the demanding schedule raises concerns about player recovery and potential fatigue down the stretch.

Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks’ head coach.

Antetokounmpo’s absence highlights Rivers’ concerns

The absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo is a significant blow for the Milwaukee Bucks. Following the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Greek star suffered a back injury, requiring ongoing evaluation by the medical team to determine his return timeline. This situation sheds light on coach Doc Rivers’ recent comments about the challenges facing the team, particularly with a packed schedule leading into the end of 2024.

Despite delivering an impressive performance against the Cavaliers—posting 33 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing out multiple assists—Antetokounmpo’s injury underscores the Bucks’ vulnerabilities. With the remainder of the regular season in 2025 shaping up to be critical for all teams, Milwaukee will need to regroup quickly to stay competitive.

Adding to their challenges, the Bucks are also without Damian Lillard, who remains sidelined with a calf injury and is listed as day-to-day. This double setback places increased pressure on Rivers to rely on the depth of the roster, making bench performance crucial for the upcoming games.

What’s next for the Bucks in December?

Following their matchup against the Washington Wizards, the Bucks are set to play four more games in December. Next on their schedule is a showdown with the Chicago Bulls—a team eager to bounce back from a rough stretch and solidify their push for a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

