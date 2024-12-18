Trending topics:
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo teases ambitious plans for 2025 following NBA Cup triumph with the Bucks

After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their NBA Cup title, Giannis Antetokounmpo has set his sights on improving the team's league performance. But the Greek superstar has also revealed ambitious plans for 2025—plans that extend beyond the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks backcourt during a game against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesGiannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks backcourt during a game against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Giannis Antetokounmpo played a pivotal role in the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Cup success, delivering a triple-double in Tuesday’s final against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas. Teaming up with Damian Lillard, the dynamic duo has positioned Milwaukee as serious contenders in the Eastern Conference this season. However, the 30-year-old forward has his eyes set on a different challenge in 2025.

In an interview with Sport24.gr after the NBA Cup Final, Antetokounmpo expressed his eagerness to compete in the EuroBasket 2025. “I’m excited and hope to be healthy to compete. I really want to be there,” he shared.

The European tournament is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 14 across four host nations: Latvia, Cyprus, Finland, and Poland. While those host countries and a few others have already qualified, Greece has yet to secure its spot. They currently lead Group F with three wins and one loss, leaving them one step away from qualification. Their fate could be determined in February when they face the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

The Bucks star tempered expectations, though, recognizing the time still remaining before the tournament. “EuroBasket is still far off… so I don’t want to say much,” he explained. “I want to focus on actions, not words. Let’s get healthy, regroup, and then do something great… I’m a guy who speaks on the court.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo (GRE) during the Quarter Finals of the 5x5 Basketball events of the Paris Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS between Greece and Germany

Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Quarter Finals of the 5×5 Basketball events of the Paris Olympic Games, between Greece and Germany.

High hopes for Greece

Despite his caution, Antetokounmpo conveyed his belief in the Greek national team’s potential. “We have an incredible group, all winners. We know what we need to do – now let’s go do it on the court,” he said confidently.

Reflecting on Greece’s recent performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they lost to Germany in the quarterfinals, Antetokounmpo emphasized the team’s determination. “We gave more than 100%. Nobody expected us to even be there,” he recalled. ”We faced a great team full of NBA players with no weaknesses. We could’ve played smarter, maybe committed a few more transition fouls, and the outcome might’ve been different.”

NBA News: Luka Doncic announces major decision for 2025, regardless of Dallas&#039; outcome this season

see also

NBA News: Luka Doncic announces major decision for 2025, regardless of Dallas' outcome this season

NBA stars eye EuroBasket 2025

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t the only NBA star eager to compete in EuroBasket 2025. San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama recently announced his intention to represent France, following Luka Doncic’s lead, who expressed his desire to play for Slovenia.

As the tournament approaches and qualifiers continue, more NBA players are likely to declare their participation, promising to elevate the competition’s level. With the potential presence of stars like Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama, and Doncic, EuroBasket 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions in recent history.

