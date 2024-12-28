Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen picks the greatest NBA player of all time

The Chicago Bulls defined an era in the NBA, dominating the league throughout the 1990s with six championships—three consecutive titles from 1991 to 1993, followed by another three-peat from 1996 to 1998. One of the cornerstones of that dynasty was Scottie Pippen, a versatile forward who excelled as Michael Jordan’s ideal teammate. He has shared surprising insights on the GOAT debate.

When asked in an interview shared by Clutch Time if Michael Jordan was the greatest player of all time, Pippen responded affirmatively. “For sure, I mean, look at the MVPs that he was able to achieve,” he said. “He was the greatest player, definitely in basketball.”

However, Scottie was quick to credit Jordan’s success to the collective effort of the Bulls‘ roster. “I think it was all brought from us being successful as a team,” he explained. “Obviously, someone is gonna bring those accolades home.”

In a different interview with ESPN, Pippen weighed in on comparisons between Jordan and LeBron James, highlighting their distinct roles on the court. “The comparison shouldn’t ever be made. They both play two different positions,” he stated. “The way LeBron James plays? Michael Jordan was never asked to play that way. Michael Jordan was a scorer. He was a defender. He played the game as complete as LeBron James did when he needed to. But he was asked to score the basketball, and that’s what he was great at.”

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat hugs Michael Jordan after defeating the Charlotte Bobcats 109-98 in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 28, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pippen’s change of heart

Despite once calling Jordan the GOAT, Pippen’s perspective has shifted over time—likely influenced by the ups and downs in his relationship with his former teammate. In his 2021 memoir Unguarded, Pippen delivered scathing criticism of Jordan’s playing style.

“I may go as far to say Mike ruined basketball,” he wrote. “In the ’80s, on the playgrounds, you’d have everybody moving the ball around—passing to help the team. That stopped in the ’90s. Kids wanted to be ‘Like Mike.’ Well, Mike didn’t want to pass—didn’t want to rebound, or defend the best player. He wanted everything done for him.”

Pippen used this critique as the basis for a bold claim: “That’s why I always believed LeBron James was the greatest player this game has ever seen—he does everything and embodies what the game is truly about.”

Pippen’s third pick for the GOAT

Interestingly, Pippen hasn’t limited his GOAT contenders to Jordan and LeBron. In Unguarded, he also made a case for another NBA legend. “There has been no one in the sport like ‘Dr. J’ (Julius Erving) ever since. Sorry, MJ. Sorry, Magic. Sorry, LeBron.”

Erving, a name less frequently mentioned in modern GOAT debates, was an undeniable pioneer of the game. Dominating first in the ABA with the Virginia Squires and New York Nets, Erving transitioned seamlessly to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he became an 11-time All-Star, one-time MVP, and an NBA champion.

Pippen’s varied views highlight the subjective nature of the GOAT debate. Whether it’s Jordan, LeBron, or Dr. J, his evolving opinions reflect not only the greatness of these players but also the complexity of comparing legends from different eras.