NFL legend takes subtle jab at Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs over alleged referee favoritism

In recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs have been accused of receiving preferential treatment. Now, it is the turn of an NFL legend to take a subtle jab at Patrick Mahomes and his team over this alleged favoritism from referees.

A few years ago, the New England Patriots built a dominant dynasty in the NFL. However, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick faced heavy criticism from some fans who believed they received help from officials during their successful seasons.

Now that their dynasty is over, a new one has emerged—with similar controversy. The Chiefs are under heavy scrutiny for alleged favoritism from referees, with even former players criticizing them over these accusations.

Dan Marino takes subtle jab at Patrick Mahomes and NFL referees

In recent years, the Chiefs, led by Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce, have established a powerhouse in the NFL. However, their success is not universally appreciated, as some fans attempt to attribute their dominance to outside factors.

Many fans have accused the Chiefs of receiving favorable treatment from referees. Some of their calls have sparked controversy, leading critics to suggest that officials give them special treatment.

One of the most debated penalties involving the Chiefs is roughing the passer. According to detractors, Patrick Mahomes is virtually untouchable, and Dan Marino may be among those questioning the fairness of these calls.

The legendary Dolphins quarterback recently took a subtle jab at Mahomes and the Chiefs. He remarked that quarterbacks today enjoy a more comfortable existence, knowing that officials will protect them from defenders—an issue Mahomes has been heavily criticized for.

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino looks on prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

“The mental part of it you’d feel more comfortable, for sure, you know you can’t get hit in the knees or hit in the face. Can you be better because of that? Yes, I would say so. At least you would be more available and healthy,” Marino said for PFT Live. “And nowadays they just rub them a little bit and it’s a flag.”

Is Patrick Mahomes really being protected by NFL Referees?

In recent years, the NFL has made a concerted effort to protect quarterbacks—not just Mahomes, but all signal-callers. As the faces of the league, they are safeguarded through stricter rules aimed at preventing injuries from late hits.

With the Chiefs constantly in the spotlight, many fans believe Mahomes receives even greater protection than others. However, as of now, there is no concrete evidence proving that he is officiated differently from other quarterbacks in the league.