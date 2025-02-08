NHL News: Peter Laviolette’s Rangers will lose key player for game vs Blue Jackets

The New York Rangers lost 2-3 on Friday night to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who were without star forward Sidney Crosby. However, despite the loss, head coach Peter Laviolette will be without a key player for Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a key moment in the NHL season.

The Rangers are sixth in the Metropolitan Division and need to improve if they want to go far in the current campaign. The loss to the Penguins was a setback that snapped a timid streak of two straight wins and now Laviolette’s team will be looking to get back to winning ways without a key player.

The key player who will not be able to play against the Blue Jackets is none other than Igor Shesterkin, who will be out 1-2 weeks due to an upper body injury. The goalie was a key player in the loss to the Pens, making 23 saves.

Shesterkin’s injury was seen when he was left lying on the ice after a back line scramble at the end of the first period. The image caused Coach Laviolette to go out on the ice to check on his goalie, who after a few seconds of showing pain was able to stay in the game. The positive thing about his injury is that he will have the two-week NHL break to recover.

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers looks on during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on February 22, 2024.

Shesterkin’s performance in the 2024-25 NHL season

Shesterkin has proven to be a key player for the Rangers. The 29-year-old goalie has an 18-19-2 record with a goals-against average of 2.87, a .906 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 games this season.

Who will replace Shesterkin?

Jonathan Quick will replace the injured Shesterkin in the game between the Rangers and the Blue Jackets, in what will be the last game in two weeks, as New York will return to play in the current campaign on February 22 against the Buffalo Sabres.