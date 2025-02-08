Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are leaning toward signing Justin Fields over Russell Wilson for the 2025 season. This was confirmed by a report from Jeremy Fowler.

“My sense coming out of New Orleans is that the door is open for a potential deal between the Steelers and free agent Justin Fields, but it would have to make sense for Fields, who, at this stage, will most likely want a more legitimate chance to start a full season.”

During Super Bowl week, the Steelers have been involved in many rumors. A supposed bad relationship between Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, interest from the Raiders and Giants in the veteran quarterback, and, of course, the lack of changes in the coaching staff despite another playoff failure.

Who will be the Steelers QB in 2025?

Fowler points out that several players want Justin Fields to be the Steelers’ quarterback in 2025, but the final decision could lie with Mike Tomlin, who, for several months, has placed full trust in the former Seahawks star.

“I’ve seen a bunch of ex-Steelers players here in New Orleans, many of whom are well-versed in Steelers happenings. They told me that some people in Pittsburgh’s building prefer Fields over Russell Wilson as the starter due to age and mobility. Coach Mike Tomlin seems to have a loyalty to Wilson that could lead the team in that direction, though. Plus, Fields could have a sneaky good market and price himself out of Pittsburgh.”

Will Russell Wilson get a new contract with Steelers?

Undoubtedly, that is the big question right now in Pittsburgh. Although there is no definitive answer from the Steelers, several factors seem to be tipping the scale towards the idea that there won’t be a new contract.

First, if confirmed, a fractured relationship with Arthur Smith. Additionally, and most importantly, if Wilson demands a $30 million per year deal, it seems very difficult for Tomlin and Omar Khan to retain him under those conditions.

For this reason, Justin Fields could be a more affordable option for the future, and, most importantly, Pittsburgh would be betting on a 25-year-old compared to Wilson, who is in the final stretch of his career.