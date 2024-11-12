NBA News: Former Bulls legend Scottie Pippen's extraordinary Bitcoin prediction comes true

Scottie Pippen, the former Chicago Bulls superstar, once made a daring prediction about the value of Bitcoin, and against all odds, time has proven him right.

Scottie Pippen, who spent over a decade dazzling fans alongside Michael Jordan and other legends during the Chicago Bulls’ historic championship runs, ventured into uncharted territory with his forecast. Now 59 and retired from the NBA since 2004, Pippen predicted Bitcoin’s value would reach an astonishing figure, and his accuracy has left many in awe.

“Satoshi Nakamoto visited me in my dream last night and predicted that Bitcoin would be at $84,650 on November 5, 2024,” Pippen tweeted on September 3 via his official X account (formerly known as Twitter ). The surprising statement, coming from a basketball icon, quickly went viral. To avoid misinterpretation, Pippen added a disclaimer: “Not financial advice.”

At the time of Pippen’s tweet, Bitcoin was trading at $56,849.73—far from the lofty figure he predicted. Many responses ridiculed the six-time NBA champion, dismissing his forecast as overly ambitious.

However, the cryptocurrency’s value surged dramatically over the following months. While it fell short of Pippen ’s target on November 5, reaching $71,243.59, the prediction came true just a few days later. On November 11, Bitcoin surpassed the $84,650 mark, climbing beyond $89,000 by Tuesday —a staggering achievement that aligned with Scottie’s vision.

In this photo illustration, a Bitcoin chart is displayed on a laptop screen on November 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Bitcoin sets a new record as its index performance peaked above $89,000 earlier this morning.

Pippen’s reaction

Following the fulfillment of his bold prediction, Pippen revisited his original post, which has since garnered over 8 million views, 23,000 likes, 4,000 reposts, and 2,000 comments. Ecstatic about his accuracy, the NBA legend took the opportunity to promote a venture blending basketball with cryptocurrency.

Undoubtedly, the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls must be thrilled by the accuracy of his prediction. If he acted on his own foresight, it’s likely he also enjoyed significant financial gains from Bitcoin’s meteoric rise.

What did Pippen mean with Satoshi Nakamoto?

In his original tweet, Scottie Pippen referenced an alleged dream in which Satoshi Nakamoto, the enigmatic creator of Bitcoin, appeared to him. Nakamoto is widely credited with developing Bitcoin in 2008, but their true identity remains a mystery.

Details about Nakamoto’s age, nationality, or even whether the name represents an individual or a group remain unconfirmed . More than 15 years after Bitcoin’s inception, the creator of the world’s first cryptocurrency remains an enduring mystery. Who knows—perhaps Scottie Pippen holds the key to solving this cryptic puzzle.