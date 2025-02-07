Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided that Russell Wilson will not continue with the team for the 2025 season. The information was confirmed by a shocking report from Dejan Kovacevic.

“I’ll keep this short and very much to the point: Russell Wilson’s not wanted by the Steelers. Like, at all. I had multiple conversations with people inside the team and the universal sentiment among them regarding the player who quarterbacked the offense to a five-loss collapse to close the season was this: Don’t try here what you tried in Denver upon that ugly exit from the Broncos after a public spat with Sean Payton, which was to blame others for your shortcomings.”

In this last part of his report, Kovacevic refers to the fact that within the organization, many people believe Wilson has been the one spreading rumors about Arthur Smith not wanting him to change plays at the line of scrimmage. This could be a way for Wilson to justify not winning the Super Bowl in order to secure a contract extension with another team.

Will Steelers give Russell Wilson a contract extension?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be giving Russell Wilson a contract extension, according to Kovacevic’s report. In fact, Mike Tomlin and the organization are very upset about the wave of rumors surrounding Arthur Smith.

“I’m here to state as firmly as I possibly can that this nonsense that was echoed by a local newspaper earlier this week about how Wilson was suddenly handcuffed by Arthur Smith after a strong showing in Cincinnati was exactly that. Meaning nonsense. I’m told that Wilson’s agents, part of his voluminous entourage, put forth that narrative, and they did so in an apparent attempt to either preserve his status in Pittsburgh or enhance the chance that another team might want him as a starter. It won’t be here (Pittsburgh). No chance. None.”

Where will Russell Wilson play in 2025?

If Pittsburgh is no longer an option for Russell Wilson, the outlook for that contract extension looks very complicated. Jay Glazer has already confirmed that the Raiders won’t sign the veteran, and for any other team, it will be very hard to deliver $30 million per year in a new deal.

Additionally, a key point in Dejan Kovacevic’s report could eliminate any remaining options for Wilson. According to the information, the quarterback took it upon himself to disregard the game plan, compromising the Steelers’ success.

“What actually occurred with Wilson, according to those same people inside the team, is that, as all of our naked eyes could plainly tell us, he wasn’t following the play calls, he was holding the ball way too long and, within the latter, he no longer could escape defenders in the backfield.”