NBA News: Dennis Schroder leaves a tough comment for the Warriors after his trade

The Golden State Warriors are not having their best season, as they are currently ranked 11th in the Western Conference, which leaves them, for the moment, out of the NBA playoffs. After this, the Warriors sought to improve their roster so that Stephen Curry and Draymond Green could show their best and the team could compete for the NBA championship. To strengthen the team, they traded Dennis Schroder, who did not hesitate to leave a strong comment in the club’s farewell post.

Dennis Schroder had recently expressed his desire to stay with the Golden State Warriors, citing his appreciation for the warm reception and support from the fans. He hoped to repay that faith with strong performances. However, just hours after making those remarks, the Warriors decided to trade him a move that did not sit well with the German guard.

Schroder has been vocal in the past about his frustration with the NBA trade market, criticizing the lack of control players have over their futures. His frustration surfaced again when he responded to the Warriors’ farewell post on Instagram. The Warriors’ official account shared a brief message thanking Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and Schroder: “Thank you, Kyle, Dennis, and Lindy. Wishing you all the best in your next chapters.”

Feeling slighted by the lack of a dedicated post, Schroder fired back in the comments: “Wasn’t even worth my own post, huh? Thx too tho.” His blunt response made it clear that he was unhappy with how the Warriors handled his departure, further expressing his frustration over the lack of control players have in trade decisions.

Dennis Schroder #71 of the Golden State Warriors takes a shot during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 19, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee.

While the Warriors never got to see the best version of Schroder, his adaptation to the team was becoming increasingly evident. However, given their current standing, Golden State were forced to make moves, prioritizing short-term solutions. The addition of Jimmy Butler is expected to provide an immediate boost as they aim to climb the Western Conference standings and secure a playoff spot.

Dennis Schroder gets a fresh start after trade from the Warriors

Dennis Schroder will finish the season with the Detroit Pistons after being traded multiple times before the deadline. Initially acquired by the Golden State Warriors in December 2024, he was later involved in a multi-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors.

Following a brief stop with the Utah Jazz, Schroder ultimately landed in Detroit, where he will look to make an impact on a young, rebuilding Pistons squad. In Detroit, Schroder is expected to provide veteran leadership and backcourt stability.

Dennis Schroder’s experience and playmaking ability should help guide a team still finding its identity. While it was a turbulent trade deadline for Schroder, the move to the Pistons presents a fresh opportunity for him to contribute in a meaningful role.

