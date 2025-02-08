Trending topics:
NBA

LeBron James knew something was wrong with Anthony Davis, claims former Lakers star Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony, who spent a season with the Los Angeles Lakers, gained valuable insight into the internal dynamics of the team. Now, the NBA legend has shared his thoughts on Anthony Davis' trade, speculating on LeBron James' role in the unfolding events.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers stand on the court together during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers stand on the court together during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

With Anthony Davis no longer part of the Los Angeles Lakers and his partnership with LeBron James coming to an end after more than five years following his trade to the Dallas Mavericks, the basketball world is left to reflect on the shift. Carmelo Anthony, a former Lakers star, has now weighed in on what he believes to be the key elements of the situation.

“I just don’t think he knew,” Anthony said during an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, commenting on LeBron James’ involvement in the trade between the Lakers and the Mavericks. Bron couldn’t have known. Rich Paul couldn’t know. Nobody else could know.”

To explain his point, Carmelo referenced James’ past experiences during his career. “Think about the move. He was in Miami when Pat (Riley) was making decisions, and he wasn’t bringing him along, letting him know what was going on,” he recalled. “Now you’re in L.A., and you’re at a point in time where, in order to make certain things happen, I can’t put certain people in these situations to actually have influence or mess this up.”

Advertisement

Despite these assertions, Anthony acknowledged that James was likely aware that something was amiss with Davis. “He knew AD was unhappy. He knew AD was unhappy—that’s what he knew,” Carmelo clarified. “I don’t know this as a guarantee, I’m just assuming.”

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Advertisement

Carmelo Anthony speculates on why Davis was unhappy

After asserting that Davis was “unhappy” in his final days with the Lakers and that LeBron James had some awareness of his discomfort, Carmelo Anthony speculated on the reasons behind AD’s frustration. He attributed the discontent to the Lakers’ evolving style of play this season.

Anthony Davis sends strong message to Mavericks’ fans after Luka Doncic’s departure

see also

Anthony Davis sends strong message to Mavericks’ fans after Luka Doncic’s departure

“Now it’s like, ‘No, we want to play a different way, we want to play faster, we want to put you at the Five,’” Carmelo explained. “So he’s like, ‘Cool, I’ll try.’ But then he was like, ‘No. Let me get back to the Four, it’s a little bit easier.’ He can play the Five, but his natural position is at the Four.”

Advertisement

In Dallas, Davis finds a new role

In Los Angeles, Davis was forced to play center to accommodate the team’s needs. However, his new role with the Dallas Mavericks is looking very different. Head coach Jason Kidd has a capable big man in Daniel Gafford, while awaiting the recovery of Dereck Lively II, who is rehabbing from a stress fracture in his right ankle.

With the center position already secured in Dallas, Davis returns to his natural position at power forward. This change allows him to thrive in a role better suited to his skill set, as proved in his debut against the Houston Rockets. With Kyrie Irving running the show at guard and Klay Thompson adding this talent, the Mavericks could build something exciting in the near future.

Advertisement
alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

ALSO READ

Deion Sanders delivers a strong warning to teams interested in Shedeur
NFL

Deion Sanders delivers a strong warning to teams interested in Shedeur

Report confirms Josh Allen could make big decision about his career with Bills
NFL

Report confirms Josh Allen could make big decision about his career with Bills

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat reportedly passed on trading for Suns star
NBA

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat reportedly passed on trading for Suns star

NBA News: Thunder’s Chet Holmgren reveals his journey back to the team after injury
NBA

NBA News: Thunder’s Chet Holmgren reveals his journey back to the team after injury

Better Collective Logo