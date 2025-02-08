Luka Doncic trade to Lakers sparks angry protests outside Mavs’ arena

The Dallas Mavericks entered the season with high expectations, strengthening their roster to build a championship-caliber team around Klay Thompson and Luka Doncic. However, inconsistency plagued their campaign, leading to poor performances that pushed them out of direct NBA playoff contention. In response, GM Nico Harrison made the bold decision to reshape the team’s future by trading Doncic, a move that did not sit well with Mavericks fans, who made their frustration clear.

Mavericks fans expressed their strong displeasure with GM Nico Harrison’s decision by placing #FIRENICO shirts on seats at the American Airlines Center. Their frustration did not stop there, as they staged a protest outside the arena, holding signs demanding Harrison’s departure while chanting “FIRE NICO.” Additionally, a truck displaying a massive “FIRE NICO, SELL THE TEAM” sign was seen outside the stadium, further amplifying their message.

Dallas Mavericks fans did not stop at protests, they took their outrage even further. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, GM Nico Harrison has been the target of death threats following the Luka Doncic trade: “Nico Harrison has been subjected to death threats… Security is going to be beefed up. There will be protests outside.”

It is clear that Mavericks fans feel deeply betrayed by Harrison, as Doncic was not just the cornerstone of the franchise’s long-term vision but also the player who led the team to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Dallas Mavericks fans prostest outside of the arena before the game against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on February 08, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Nevertheless, Nico Harrison shifted the team’s priorities, adopting a short-term vision that emphasizes defense over offense. By bringing in players like Max Christie and Anthony Davis instead of Luka Doncic, Harrison reinforced his belief that defense wins championships. While Christie and Davis are expected to provide more stability, fans were deeply unhappy with the move, as Doncic was not just a star player but a symbol of the city.

Dallas Mavericks co-owner Mark Cuban jokes with Bill Gates about Luka Doncic trade

In 2023, Mark Cuban sold the majority of his shares in the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont family while retaining 27.7% of his stake in the team. Following the shocking trade of Luka Doncic, former NBA player Chandler Parsons revealed that he contacted Cuban to express his confusion. Mark Cuban answered: “That makes two of us,” signaling that he was also surprised by the move.

Cuban later joked about the situation in a conversation with Bill Gates, drawing an analogy to the tech world: “If after you left the company, they traded Microsoft 11 for Microsoft 10… what would you do?,” stated Mark Cuban as reported by Dallas News.

With these comments, Cuban made it clear that he disagrees with the decision, subtly suggesting that the team has downgraded. However, only time will tell whether this move pays off. What is certain is that if the trade backfires, Nico Harrison’s job could be on the line.

