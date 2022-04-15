Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will start with the Playoffs in the Western Conference when they face each other this Saturday, April 16. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022 NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NBA Playoffs in the US

The Playoffs start in the Western Conference with the game between Dallas Mavericks (4th) and the Utah Jazz (5th). Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The action will begin in the Eastern Conference when the 4th and 5th best teams meet. It was a tough regular season for both teams. The Utah Jazz started in very good shape even being very close to second place in the standings. But then they started losing places until finishing in the fifth position.

In the case of the Mavericks, they had a not so good start, but then they improved until they even challenged the Golden State Warriors for third place (in fact, they finished just one win behind them). Throughout the season they have been much more solid and that is why it is strange that in this game they will start as the underdogs.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas , Texas

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Storylines

During the regular season, these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 4 games, with two wins for each of the teams. Their last matchup was just over two weeks ago, on March 27, and on that occasion it was a 114-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Utah Jazz are the favorites to take the victory with 1.48 odds, while 2.70 odds will be for the Dallas Mavericks victory.

